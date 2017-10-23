Napoli continues to be the leader

Lots of goals have appeared during this weekend. In two days, things have changed so much in the middle and in the bottom of the classification. All teams below Sampdoria but Atalanta and Benevento have changed their position. And now it’s time to know what happened: a great derby between Chievo Verona and Hellas Verona and a rough battle between the first and the second, Napoli and Internazionale, are only two examples of the last big journey.

Saturday, the day of the best match

This round started with many goals: Sampdoria and Crotone were facing each other and Giampaolo squad had a great advantage from the beginning. Gianmarco Ferrari scored the opening goal for Sampdoria just three minutes after the whistle, and then, Quagliarella, Caprari, Linetty and Kownacki, between the first and the second half, ended with a disastrous 5-0 against Crotone, team which is touching relegation positions and will have to recover from that situation,

But the outstanding fixture of the weekend would be played at San Paolo: Napoli and Internazionale, first and second, faced each other in order to be the first in the race to the title. However, both teams had lot of chances to score (13 for Napoli and 11 for Inter) and no one could get any advantage, so the match ended with the initial draw and things didn’t change with this result, because Sarri squad continues to be the leader with 25 points and Spalletti squad continues to be the second with two points less.

Great games during Sunday

Another interesting fixture which has been played this weekend was the derby of Verona: Chievo Verona and Hellas Verona were fighting for the three points. The match started with an early goal from Daniele Verde, who gave an advantage for Hellas Verona. Then, Chievo made a comeback in five minutes thanks to Roberto Inglese, who scored two goals (one from the penalty kick). In the second half, Pazzini put the draw again with another penalty kick goal and finally Pellissier gave the three points to Chievo Verona in the 73rd minute.

In another hand, Milan was receiving the visit of Genoa. Montella knew that they haven’t had a good start and their fans were asking for better results, because the new transfers gave Milan fans better expectations. Besides, they were facing a team who was almost in the bottom of the table, so it looked like a day to get the three points. But all hopes became worse when, in the 25th minute, Bonucci was sent off and Milan had to play with ten players. Montella squad wasn’t able to score and 0-0 was their result, a draw that doesn’t make happy to anyone.

Apart from San Paolo, the second outstanding match of this round was the one played at Stadio Olimpico di Torino. Torino and Roma were trying to be in Europa League positions, so the three points were very important in that match. It wasn’t a good game for Mihajlovic squad, because they couldn’t have the possession of the ball and Roma was over Torino in all aspects of the game. Kolarov took the lead for Roma in the 69th minute and the victory was for Di Francesco.

Lots of goals

There were lots of rough games during the weekend. Atalanta and Bologna were playing at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia and Bologna was expecting the three points, but Atalanta did a better strategy and could win 1-0 thanks to Cornelius. Sassuolo also needed the points urgently not to fall in relegation positions and Politano scored the opening goal of the match in the first minute against SPAL. 0-1 was the final result. However, not all matches were rough, like the winning of Fiorentina against Benevento 0-3 (goals by Benassi, Babacar and Théréau).

Talking about top positions, Juventus was trying to recover the leading position, and to be near Napoli they needed to win against Udinese. Delneri did a good strategy and the result turned 2-2 in the second half, but Juventus have a great squad and they ended winning 2-6 (focusing on the hat-trick made by Khedira). Finally, at Stadio Olímpico di Roma, Lazio was facing Cagliari to continue their winning row, which was better at the end because the won 3-0 thanks to Immobile and Bastos.