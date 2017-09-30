Another weekend, another battle

After the sixth round played last weekend, the table is this way: Napoli and Juventus continue to be the leaders of the Italian league competition, with 18 points, followed by Inter with two points less. In the bottom of the table, Benevento hasn’t got a point yet and Hellas Verona and Genoa complete the relegation positions of the classification. It’s too soon, but teams have to make changes in order to get more points and reach their goals. Let’s see what Serie A TIM has prepared for this seventh round.

Points are needed

The Stadio Communale Friuli will be the place where the first match is going to be played: Udinese and Sampdoria need the points for different reasons: Giampaolo squad wants to reach the Europa League positions, while Delneri squad wants to get out of being near the relegation positions. Last year, the battle between these two teams finished with a draw (0-0 at Stadio Luigi Ferraris and 1-1 at Stadio Communale Friuli). For that, it surely will be a very rough match. Who knows who can win.

Another difficult match to predict is Genoa vs. Bologna. As the previous match, it will be played on Saturday and will be very interesting: Genoa is in relegation positions and needs to get out not to make things more difficult in the future. On the other hand, Bologna is in the middle of the table, but they are only six points ahead of relegation, so if they don’t want to get nearer, they have to win this match. Bologna won its last battle against Sassuolo Calcio, so they want to make two wins in a row this Saturday.

What about Sunday?

Napoli will be the first to play on Sunday. Cagliari is going to visit San Paolo in order to get at least one point, but it will be very difficult because Napoli hadn’t lost any point since this campaign started and they don’t want to lose points either in their stadium. In fact, they have come back from UEFA Champions League after winning against Feyenoord and Cagliari is not one of the best squads of the competition. But Serie A has given surprises when anyone expected them, so not all is lost for Cagliari at San Paolo.

Benevento, the one placed on last position on the table, will receive in Stadio Ciro Vigorito the visit from Inter, the squad which is placed on the third position. Betting in this match seems to be easy: bets give Spalletti squad a 78.1% of win probability rate, while a probability of getting a draw is 13.7% and a victory from Benevento has a 8.2% of probability. Besides, Inter need points to reach the leaders, so three points are the only solution for a squad which is two points below from Juventus and Napoli.

Lazio vs. Sassuolo Calcio will be played at 15:00 pm on Sunday. Simone Inzaghi squad won on Thursday against Zulte-Waregem in Europa League and wants to continue that winning row by getting three points against a team which is two points ahead from relegation positions and, if they lose, they can have serious problems. Lazio is the one who is best placed on bets, because they play in their stadium and they have a better squad, but Sassuolo does not agree with that and will fight for points at Stadio Olimpico.

Great matches this weekend

In another hand, Torino will receive Hellas Verona in Stadio Olimpico di Torino trying to reach Milan and Roma (both teams are placed on Europa League positions). SPAL will also receive a difficult visit because they both have four points and they want to get out of dangerous positions by winning in Stadio Paolo Mazza. It will be interesting to see who can win that battle. Besides, Fiorentina is visiting Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi to face Chievo after getting a draw against Atalanta last weekend.

The outstanding match of the week will be played on one of the best stadiums in the world: San Siro. Milan and Roma will face each other when they both have the same points, but it’s good to remember that Roma has played one match less than Milan, so a victory for Roma will be very interesting for Di Francesco squad. Finally, Juventus will have to travel to Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia to get three points for not getting out of the leading positions. Will both leaders continue leading the table after this round? We’ll have to wait to see that.