Intense round for top teams

The 6th round started at Stadio Olímpico di Roma. Roma was facing Udinese knowing that they needed points not to get away of the leaders. Twelve minutes after the referee indicated the start of the match, Dzeko scored the first goal of the round after an assist from Nainggolan. El Shaarawy was the man who scored the other two goals for Roma and, at the end, Larsen scored for Udinese to make 3-1 the final result. Udinese had no chance to get any point because Roma did a very good match.

At Stadio Paolo Mazza, SPAL was receiving a difficult visit: Napoli, one of the two leaders, knew that Juventus could win and the victory was the only solution. However, Semplici made a good strategy and his team took the lead first with a goal made by Schiattarella. One minute after that, Insigne put the draw again on the score. In the second half, Callejón scored and Napoli took the lead, but six minutes later, Viviani scored for SPAL and Napoli had big problems. Ghoulam finished being the hero for Napoli because he scored the winner in the 83rd minute. Crazy match for both teams.

The outstanding match of the week was the battle of Torino: Juventus was facing Torino at the Juventus Stadium. One of the best matches of the Italian league competition was being played in the sixth round. Unfortunately for Torino, they had no chance to get a point of the match: Dybala, with two goals, Pjanic and Alex Sandro scored the four goals of the game and 4-0 was the final result. Baselli made bigger Torino problems because he was sent off in the 24th minute of the match, so 4-0 was a fair score for both teams.

Sunday surprises again

Sunday league fixtures started with a surprise (may be it’s not a surprise for some experts but most of people was waiting other result): Sampdoria was facing AC Milan at Stadio Luigi Ferraris and the local team won the match 2-0. Zapata and Ricky Álvarez and condemned big-spending AC Milan to their second defeat of the Serie A campaign. Milan had problems defensively with Zapata having a forgettable afternoon and Bonucci and Romagnoli performing little better. Not a great result for Milan.

In another hand, Inter had good news: they won against Genoa at Giuseppe Meazza. Spalletti was expecting a better performance of his team after the draw on Tuesday against Bologna and, for that reason, they had lot of pressure to win. Genoa did a good strategy and they could maintain the draw until almost the end, but D’Ambrossio scored in the 87th minute and gave the victory to the local team. The final seconds of the match were so bad for football: there were two players (Omeonga and Taarabt) sent off because of their behaviour.

Hellas Verona vs. Lazio was another great battle. It could have been rougher, but Lazio did its homework very well: Ciro Immobile, as always, and Adam Marusic scored three goals and got three points for Lazio. Hellas Verona didn’t have lots of chances to get a point, because they made only two shots on target in the match and Lazio was the owner of the possession. With this result, Lazio gets the fourth position in the Serie A table and Hellas Verona is sent to the relegation positions with only two points.

Difficult matches until the end

In other fixtures, Crotone got a victory 2-0 at home against Benevento with goals made by Mandragora and Rohden. It was not a good match for Benevento because Nicolas Viola had two clear chances (one of them was a penalty missed) to score. Chievo also won 0-2 against Cagliari with goals made by Inglese and Stepinski. Pisacane (Cagliari player) was sent off when the local team was having more opportunities to get a draw, so not a good match for them.

Another league fixture was the one lived at Stadio Città del Tricolore: Sassuolo Calcio was facing Bologna and they both needed the points. It was a rough battle because the possession was similar for both teams and Bologna got the victory in the 89th minute thanks to Okwonkwo. Finally, Fiorentina and Atalanta got a draw after another great match: Chiesa scored and took the lead for Fiorentina, but Atalanta had the possession of the ball until the end and Freuler scored in the 90th minute to give each team one point.