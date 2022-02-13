Are Crystal Palace in danger of getting dragged into the relegation scrap?

Many Crystal Palace fans left Carrow Road following their 1-1 draw with strugglers Norwich City feeling dejected and most probably expecting more than the shared points between the two sides.

A similar end to the game yesterday afternoon as they met Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium with the points being shared between the two teams once more.

With Palace only recording one win away from home all season, understandably there are some questions being asked of Patrick Vieira’s side despite that one win coming away at Manchester City back in October. A side much improved in terms of squad age and quality while in possession of the ball however seemingly dipping in form over recent weeks and not taking points from games in which would have kept Palace out of the all to familiar relegation fight.

Another alarming statistic is that Palace have also failed to record a Premier League victory since facing Norwich City at Selhurst Park back in December.

So what is going on with the Eagles form?

There’s no doubt that with the plethora of young talented players within the new look Palace team however the ability to have the mature heads to see out games has proved difficult for Palace this season. Palace now have 5 less points than they did at the same point last season.

With a recorded 266 shots so far this season, only 88 of those have managed to find the target and only 32 finding the net, meaning that accounts a dismal 33% shot accuracy percentage.

There’s no doubting that chances are being created but does the issue lie with the conversion of those chances? Is the issue Palace’s inability to see out games while in the lead?

These are all questions that Vieira and his men will need to provide answers for if they want to stay adrift of those dreaded bottom spots in the league.

With Newcastle United edging themselves out of the drop zone in recent matches, revived by the appointment of Eddie Howe. Norwich picking up valuable wins to Watford and Everton respectively, coupled with Wednesday’s draw with Palace sees them looking in a much healthier position could lead to teams like Palace, Everton, Leeds, Southampton and even Leicester City once feeling removed from that battle, being sucked back into the scrap.

The word on many Palace fans lips is the form of legendary figure Joel Ward at right back and how his form is affecting the team as a whole. Palace’s club captain Luka Milivojevic is finding difficulty making the team regularly has left Joel Ward being handed the arm band for a lot of the recent matches. Some call in to question his ability to perform at the top level and due to this, Palace being forced to play the likes of Jordan Ayew over the much preferred and in form youngster Michael Olise, in order to facilitate assistance defensively in the right back position due to the inadequacy of Joel Ward.

There is not any hiding the fact that the majority of Palace fans will be jubilant given the new style that Vieira has implemented and the freshen up of an ageing squad that was seen during the Roy Hodgson reign in South London but Palace really do need to start transforming these draws into wins if they are to avoid what will no doubt be another sumptuous end to the season down at the bottom.

All of the above being said, it is a project down at Selhurst Park. A project in which many knew wouldn’t bring immediate success. The aim for Palace this season is the same as it has been for years. Get through this season and continue the rebuild.